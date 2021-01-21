Kilgore says: Goodbye Regions Bank! Hello Chick-fil-A!

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Demolition crews continue working at 910 N. Kilgore Street. They are removing a piece of East Texas history to make room for a foodie favorite. The former Regions Bank building location will be home to a new Chick-fil-A. The restaurant should be finished in a few months. The exact time will depend on the weather.
In other Chick-fil-A news, you will soon be able to get your “chikin” fix in the Lindale, North Tyler area. A new restaurant is coming to the intersection of I-20 and US 69. The Grand Opening is set for Tuesday, January 26th.
