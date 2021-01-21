East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Showers expected to continue through tonight, less on Friday into early Saturday. Rain chances will increase later in the day on Saturday and should be very wet and possibly stormy on Sunday out ahead of a cold front late Sunday/Monday morning. Rainfall totals of 1-2.5″ of rain is certainly possible...again heaviest should be Sunday into very early Monday morning. A few showers will be possible on Wednesday before ending on Thursday. Two cold fronts...one very early Monday and a second on Tuesday morning will finally cool us off a bit Tuesday through Thursday of next week. Here is a note... There is a chance for isolated severe thunderstorms on Sunday out ahead and along the first cold front. Gusty winds, very heavy rain, along with lightning/thunder. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the NW sections of ETX under a 15% chance RISK for severe weather. We will monitor this for you very closely over the next few days. Have a good day.