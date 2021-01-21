East Texas Ag News: Cattle prices up past two weeks

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - With no market comparison last week due to the market shutdown following weather conditions, the market comparison from two weeks ago shows the recent figures ended a full 2 to 4 dollars higher on all class weight averages. That’s according to the East Texas Livestock Weekly Market Report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows finished mostly firm wit the slaughter bulls trending 4 dollars higher. A strengthened beef demand both overseas and domestically along with the COVID-19 vaccination continues to send a wave of new found optimism in the beef complex.
