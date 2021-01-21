Chiefs’ Mahomes practices, remains in concussion protocol

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass in front of Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, right, during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) (Source: Reed Hoffmann)
By Associated Press | January 21, 2021 at 1:41 AM CST - Updated January 21 at 1:44 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, but practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday, raising hopes the reigning Super Bowl MVP can play in Sunday’s AFC title game against Buffalo.

The Chiefs typically breeze through practice on Wednesday with little contact before ramping things up on Thursday, and coach Andy Reid said that fit perfectly with what Mahomes was able to do.

Reid didn’t say what phase of the five-step process Mahomes is in to be cleared to play, but the work he described his quarterback doing coincides with the fourth step.

