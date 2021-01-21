Bullard library renovations ready for community to enjoy

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Bullard Library Director Debbie Wilbanks unveiled the much needed Bullard Community Library Renovations on Wednesday.
The library had been in pretty bad shape, the library staff said, so the board of trustees decided to close the doors for awhile to do a total outside and partial inside renovation. The renovation included new flooring and new siding on the front and back of the building.
The work was made possible in part by the city, by investments, and a number of donations by library patrons, director Debbie Wilbanks said.
“They like the look of it. They like how clean it is, how open it is. They like all the natural light that’s coming in, and they said it looks so much. bigger,” Wilbanks said.
There will be a ribbon cutting by the Bullard Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at noon.
The library is located at 211 W. Main in Bullard.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.