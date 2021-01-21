Better East Texas: Don’t mess with Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas legislature is back in session and the daunting task of trying to plan the revenue and expense budget for the state of Texas is number one on legislators lists of “have to’s”.
In fact, it is the only thing the legislature is required by law to do – figure out the state’s budget. But other priorities will be addressed in the Texas legislature and one major issue is how to handle the amount of new people migrating to the State of Texas. Now, I am not talking about immigration from our southern border, but rather migration from other states. Texas, once again, has ranked in the top two as far as destinations for one-way U-Haul rentals – meaning that more people than just about any state are heading to Texas on a one-way trip.
Tennessee was number one last year, but Texas has been in the top two for several years. So that will put more pressure on our roads, education systems and other infrastructure. The legislature will need to respect this continued influx of people coming to Texas. It should also send a message to other state governments that Texas has it right. While we may not be perfect, we have a solid recipe for professional and personal growth, preserving freedoms and other provisions for running a state with a population larger than Australia. Texas has it right. While it is easy to gripe about traffic and home prices and more crowded communities, Texas is the envy of all other states. So, keep it right Texas legislature – Keep Texas, well, Texas.
