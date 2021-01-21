Arrest warrant issued for Waco area business owner who entered US Capitol on Jan. 6

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A federal arrest warrant has been issued for Waco area business owner Chris Grider who entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as Trump supporters stormed the building and witnessed a shooting that left a woman dead.
The warrant charges government property of contracts, knowing entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent enter and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Grider was in the Capitol when Ashli Babbitt, a U.S. Air Force veteran from the San Diego area, was struck by a shot fired through a glass door on the second floor of the building as protesters were forcing their way into the Speaker’s chambers.
Babbitt died.
Grider, a Trump supporter from Chilton, says he went to Washington, D.C. to take part in the rally to support Mr. Trump’s claims of election fraud.
“Maybe there was, maybe there wasn’t, but what troubles me is the ‘nothing to see here’ attitude,” Grider told KWTX.
“The president asked people to come and show their support, I feel like it’s the least that we could do, it’s kind of why I came from Central Texas and went all the way to D.C., he’s done a lot for the country and he asked this and I figured that’s something that I could do, so that’s why I went and showed up and showed support.”
The Capitol Police officer who shot and killed Babbitt was placed on administrative leave.
