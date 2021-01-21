Apache Ladies coach on history catching her team’s attention

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There’s history being made as women are knocking down doors that have been closed to them. This week Sarah Thomas was named to referee the upcoming NFL championship. And there’s a woman who was sworn in as vice president.
This gives young ladies a window of what they can do, where before that wasn’t so.
Friday night the Apache Ladies, ranked 10th nationally, open the season at home hosting McClennan. And although their thoughts are on basketball, you can’t help but wonder while molding their young minds through a new experience of college, you must assume they’re also keeping an eye on politics and activism.
So, I asked their coach if her team is political.
“I wouldn’t call them political. I would say they are aware. They have an awareness of what’s going on around them, and they’re watching what the people around them are doing. Or not doing. So, I wouldn’t say they’re political, but they are aware,” Coach Trina Tillis Hoard said.
And by being aware, they’re seeing a shift in how they can be more than athletes, but athletes with a purpose, simply based on the changes around them.
“They don’t have that apathy, they know what they’re fighting for, know what they’re seeing. And they’re aware of history being made right now, because right now you know, you got a female about to be vice president. You get to check off a block as always said there has never been. And when you get the opportunity to watch a never been, checked off that means ceilings are being broken,” Hoard said.
A jump shot, rebound in the name of teamwork is something they understand. Now they’re just earning another layer of what is possible for them.
“It’s all about having the opportunity and I feel like these kids are seeing opportunity. And they’re starting at the foundation right here with education. Opens doors. It opens closed doors to them.”
