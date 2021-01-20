Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live... We’ll see mostly cloudy skies today with rain showers possible at times, with frequency increasing as we head into the afternoon and evening. Temperatures this afternoon will vary depending on your location. Deep East Texas could see temperatures warm into the 60s, but temperatures to the north will likely remain in the 50s. Rain chances increase overnight and Thursday. Highs tomorrow in the 60s across most of East Texas. Overnight Thursday into Friday, a thundershower cannot be ruled out in Deep East Texas. By Saturday, we should get some peaks of the sun as it won’t be as cloudy and rain chances are primarily for the evening and overnight. We’ll see rain and the possibly of thundershowers late Saturday night into Sunday through Monday. By Tuesday, we should see the sun again and, as of now, I have no rain chances in the forecast for Tuesday. One model is suggesting we’ll see more rain next Wednesday, that’s something we’ll continue to watch.