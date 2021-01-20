Tyler Paper says inaccurate photo caption was ‘collective mistake’

In the Jan. 8 issue, a photo depicting the violence at the United States Capitol Building ran with a caption describing the rioters as “members of ANTIFA dressed as supporters of Donald Trump.” The inaccuracy eventually garnered national attention even as the paper apologized and promised an investigation into the matter. Now, nearly two weeks later, an editorial was published providing details of how they say the caption got published, stating that the inaccurate caption was placed on the page as “a joke taken literally.”