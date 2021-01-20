Tyler Paper says inaccurate photo caption was ‘collective mistake’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Management at the Tyler Morning Telegraph say they’ve identified how an Associated Press photo caption was inaccurately altered and promise tighter publishing processes.
In the Jan. 8 issue, a photo depicting the violence at the United States Capitol Building ran with a caption describing the rioters as “members of ANTIFA dressed as supporters of Donald Trump.” The inaccuracy eventually garnered national attention even as the paper apologized and promised an investigation into the matter. Now, nearly two weeks later, an editorial was published providing details of how they say the caption got published, stating that the inaccurate caption was placed on the page as “a joke taken literally.”
“We found that no staff member acted in a malicious manner to deliberately put misinformation in your paper. Instead, what we found was a misguided and misunderstood joke put on the page when it should not have been,” the editorial stated.
The piece said the paper takes full responsibility for the inaccuracy and further described it as “a collective failure.”
“We are supposed to have protocols in place to prevent such things from happening. We did not. That has been changed,” the editorial stated.
Additional processes they say have been put in place include requiring multiple readthroughs of a page for all corrections regardless of how major or minor they are perceived to be, as well as designating one editor each night to review pages with the specific intent of insuring all corrections have been made before pages are sent to press.
No information was given regarding any disciplinary action for the person or parties deemed responsible for the error.
Previous coverage:
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.