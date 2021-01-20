Smith County democratic chairman has no plans of resigning despite demands from party members

“Over the course of the last four years, America has encountered many challenges that have tested the concept of government Of the People, By the People, For the People. Winston Churchill once said, “Democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the others.” Our political system rests upon the foundation of an informed electorate making rational decisions in the best interest of the majority. Two weeks ago, we witnessed what can happen when an emotionally charged segment of a group is manipulated by a sociopath with a selfish agenda. The extremists within the group created a spectacle that overshadowed those who legitimately care about public policy and achieving common goals. In the case of the looting and rioting that was planned and instigated at the Capitol on January 6, a small segment of the group resorted to destruction and intimidation to avenge perceived losses. Elected official distorted facts and engaged in demagoguery for their own perverted pleasure and selfish gains.