Polk County county man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing his brother

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Polk County man was arrested and charged with murdering his brother.
Dallas Simon was arrested on Sunday after authorities say he got into an altercation with his brother, Kevin Simon, which led to Dallas allegedly shooting Kevin.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said they received a 911 call from Dallas Simon, investigators arrived on scene and began to process the crime scene and interview witnesses. Kevin Simon, 57, was found dead at the scene.
Justice of the Peace Robert Johnson Pct#3 conducted the inquest and ordered an autopsy to be performed by Jefferson County. Dallas Simon was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail for murder with a bond set at $100,000.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.