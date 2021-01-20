Pedestrian dies after being struck by Cumby police SUV

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash, hit by a Cumby Police SUV, Wednesday.
Justice of the Peace B.J. Teer was called for the inquest. Teer said the pedestrian’s truck broke down on the interstate. The officer was responding to see if traffic control was needed when the man stepped out in front of the police unit.
The crash occurred at approximately 12:32 a.m. on the south service road of IH-30 about five miles east of Cumby.
DPS’s preliminary investigation indicates a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe was westbound on the service road and struck a pedestrian. The driver of the Chevrolet did not see the pedestrian who was standing in the roadway.
The pedestrian, Donald Hollan, 45, of Westland, Mich. died at the scene.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Jonathan Painter, 34, of Commerce, was not injured.
This crash remains under investigation and no additional information is currently available.
