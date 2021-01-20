Patrick Mahomes still in protocol but moving closer to playing Sunday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The status of Patrick Mahomes for Sunday’s AFC Championship game is still unclear.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter Mahomes is in concussion protocol still but cleared several key steps on Monday.
It is believed Mahomes suffered a concussion when he took a hard hit in the third quarter of Sunday’s playoff game against the Browns.
Schefter reported that it is still unclear if Mahomes will get to play in the Chief’s third-straight AFC Championship game. Mahomes is expected to practice with the team on Wednesday.
