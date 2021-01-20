Panola College health science students help Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy give COVID-19 vaccines

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Panola College’s health science department partnered Tuesday with Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy to administer 250 COVID-19 vaccines in Carthage.
The pharmacy needed help administering the shots since the pharmacist was the only one able to give the shots while also carrying out his regular duties, according to a college spokeswoman.
Associate Degree Nursing, Medical Assisting, Health Information Technology, and Paramedic students worked together at the Central Baptist Church gym in Carthage to assist in preparing and administering the vaccine. The students also received clinical hours for assisting with the process.
Recipients were already on a waiting list for the 250 doses.
