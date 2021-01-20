Nacogdoches law enforcement providing extra patrol prior to inauguration

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Wednesday, the FBI is warning law enforcement across the country to heighten security as a precaution.
“So far there is no activity that’s noted by the local FBI agents that I’ve spoken with as early as this morning,” said Acting Chief Scott Weems of the Nacogdoches Police Department.
Yet, out of precaution, increased patrol has been added at courthouses, downtowns and undisclosed areas.
“I can’t say where we are going or how many we are putting out, but I think we’ll be well prepared for any kind of threat that may come our way,” said Weems.
The patrol decisions are done in conjunction with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Department.
“If you want peaceful rallies we’ll support that all day long. We will protect our constitutional rights all day long,” said Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges. “But we’re not going to have people take over county buildings, government buildings, and things like that.”
The assignments are typical of what the FBI has asked of all jurisdictions, both large and small.
“We are kinda the eyes and ears locally for anything that goes on and people report to us,” said Weems.
Bridges adds, “If somebody does hear something, even if they think it’s rumor, go ahead and report that to your local jurisdiction.”
People from civilians to the National Guard are rallying.
A Nacogdoches police officer, brand new on the job, serves the National Guard. He was called immediately and will probably receive beneficial on-the-job training in the coming weeks.
“We like our officers to be diverse in every way possible and they can better serve their community that way,” commented NPD community service officer Sgt. Brett Ayers.
Weems looks upon the extra patrol as a call of duty.
“Us not being ready and alert for these kinds of activities, we would do a disservice to the community, if we weren’t.”
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.