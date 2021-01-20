Mother of suspect dies from wounds after Lufkin convenience store stabbing

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - One of two victims from the stabbing at Lucky’s Convenience Store in Lufkin has died.
Martha Hageon, 48, of Lufkin, died Tuesday evening at an area hospital.
Hageon’s son Alejandro Sanabria, 26, of Lufkin, remains in the Angelina County Jail on a $6 million bond.
Police report at 10:30 p.m. Friday, when officers entered Lucky’s Convenience Store, Sanabria attacked his mother with a large knife, critically injuring her. As officers attempted to stop the attack, Sanabria stabbed Officer Salinas in the side.
Officer Gerardo Salinas, 29, of Lufkin, is continuing his recovery at home. He was released from a local hospital Monday.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.