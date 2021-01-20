Man arrested when K9 alerts to meth in Wood County house

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - A Wood County man has been arrested on drug charges.
Charlie Gill was arrested on Jan. 16 at his residence on Highway 80 near Hoard Rd., according to a post by Wood Co. Pct. 2 Constable Kelly Smith. Smith said that Gill is a “habitual offender,” and was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
Smith said that proactive patrols in the county by the constable’s office and the Wood County Sheriff’s Office indicated that there was possibly drug activity at that residence. Smith noted he had been to the house at least two other times, and that Gill was out on bond. When they searched his house, vehicles and property with K9 Mata, the dog alerted to the presence of drugs.
A third-degree felony amount of methamphetamine was located in the house, along with a few baggies and pipes.
Smith also noted that law enforcement will be looking for those who frequent Gill’s home. He said that a goal of his office, the county commissioners, and the Wood County Sheriff’s Office under Sheriff Kelly Cole is to apprehend more narcotics offenders, as well as to recover stolen property, which normally is associated with these kinds of crimes.
Gill was booked into the Wood County Jail on $10,000 bond.
He bonded out the next day.
