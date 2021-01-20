Longview ISD to provide COVID-19 vaccines for staff

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Independent School District has announced a plan to offer free COVID-19 immunizations for staff members.
From Longview ISD:
Longview ISD is developing a plan to offer free COVID-19 vaccines to district staff members, Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox announced Tuesday.
“These would be offered to Longview staff members who wish to take the vaccine, free of charge, and totally voluntary,” he added.
Assistant Superintendent Mr. Dennis Williams shared details of the plan with the LISD Board of Trustees during their regular meeting Jan. 19th.
“We are partnering with Texas-based company Aurora Concepts, who will bring a mobile unit to the administration building,” he said. “The exact time and date are still being worked out — with other details — but we are on their list to offer the first Moderna Vaccine, at no cost to LISD taxpayers and no out-of-pocket expense to employees.
The Moderna Vaccine requires 28 days between the first and second dose, and is approved by LISD insurance carrier Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Texas.
Mr. Williams said, at this time, the district is not planning to offer the vaccine to students or LISD families, “but we are always looking for anything and everything we can do to keep our entire community safe.”
“In the meantime, Longview ISD will continue to prioritize preventative measures to fight the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” he said.
Dr. Wilcox said more information about the vaccine program will be provided to campus leaders in the coming days and weeks, as well as on the district COVID-19 website here.
“As with everything else during these times, details are subject to change as directives are provided by governing authorities, health officials, or as circumstances change,” he said.
