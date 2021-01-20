Lindale coach Travis Gray dies after COVID-19 hospitalization

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | January 20, 2021 at 5:45 PM CST - Updated January 21 at 12:32 AM

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Travis Gray, Lindale High School’s head athletic trainer, has died.

Gray had in recent weeks battled COVID-19, inspiring students from Lindale, Brownsboro and Mineola schools to rally in support, raising money to help with medical expenses. A statement by Lindale ISD said that Gray “passed away peacefully.”

“Our hearts are broken with the news of Travis,” said Lindale Superintendent Stan Surratt. “Travis’ wife and children are in our thoughts and prayers. Travis was loved by everyone; his fellow trainers, coaches and especially his student athletes. He made a positive impact at Lindale ISD and everyone he came in contact with. May God comfort the Gray family.”

This was Travis’ first year at LISD, though he worked previously as a trainer for 11 years at Tyler Junior College, Brownsboro ISD and Chapel Hill ISD.

Information regarding memorials or services for Gray will be provided as it becomes available.

Previous coverage:

3 school districts fundraising for Lindale coach battling COVID-19

