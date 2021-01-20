Hospitalization rate remains above 15% 37 days straight for area including Gregg, Smith counties

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the past 37 days, the trauma service area that includes Smith and Gregg Counties have had a COVID-19 hospitalization rate of more than 15 percent of its hospitals’ total capacity.
On Wednesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported a hospitalization rate of 19.55 percent, meaning 14 ICU beds are available, which is down from the number posted Tuesday. Yesterday, the hospitalization rate was at 20.9 percent.
TSA Area G hit the seven-day mark on Dec. 21, and as a result, some businesses have been required to scale back to opening at 50-percent of their capacity. Other businesses may be required to close.
The last time that TSA G was below 15-percent was on Dec. 14, when the area’s hospitalization rate was at 14.26 percent.
Counties included in Trauma Service Area G include Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt, and Wood.
Trauma Service Area F, which includes the city of Paris, has been above 15 percent for 21 days straight. On Wednesday, TSA F’s hospitalization rate was at 22.35 percent, which means eleven ICU beds are available.
Counties included in Trauma Service Area F include Lamar, Delta, Hopkins, Red River, Titus, Morris, Bowie, and Cass.
