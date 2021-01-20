East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Rain chances are increasing over the area as we head into the evening hours. Only rain is expected through the overnight hours. Thursday, we are looking for only a few light showers in the morning, then increasing chances during the mid-afternoon through the nighttime hours to near 60% if not higher. Isolated thundershowers will be possible as well, most of these should remain over southern areas. Rain ends early on Friday morning for a little while. Mostly Cloudy skies on Saturday will give way to showers moving back into ETX late in the day and then through Monday morning. Isolated thundershowers/storms will be possible Sunday/early Monday morning with the passage of a cold front. Rain tapers off on Monday afternoon. Only a few showers even possible on Tuesday. Wednesday, we may see a few more showers moving back into the area once again. Rainfall totals remain in the 1″ to 3″ range through Monday. A few locations may see a bit more. Temperatures remain fairly mild, but morning lows will cool back into the mid 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Have a wonderful day and please keep the umbrellas at the ready!