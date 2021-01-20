DuPont, ex-worker indicted for plant gas leak that killed 4

HOUSTON (AP) - Federal prosecutors have announced that a chemical company and a former employee have been indicted for their roles in a 2014 poisonous gas leak that killed four workers at a Houston-area plant.
Four employees at the now-closed DuPont chemical plant in LaPorte, Texas, died in the release of methyl mercaptan - a chemical used in the manufacture of insecticide and fungicide.
A federal indictment issued earlier this month and made public Tuesday accuses DuPont and Kenneth Sandel, a plant supervisor, of knowingly failing to implement certain company safety procedures required by federal regulations.
The company and attorneys for Sandel say they will fight the charges.
