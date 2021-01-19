Inside the MidAmerica Flight Museum in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - Kelly Mahon, director of operations for the Mid-America Flight Museum, took us on a tour of the museum on Tuesday.
There are over 60 aircraft to look at, and even climb into. Many of them are WWII warbirds. The majority of them are flightworthy.
Kelly Mahon says the museum has been around about eight years, but:
“The collection of airplanes started as long as thirty years ago with Scott Glover here in Mount Pleasant,” Mahon said.
Glover made some money in the pet food business and started collecting planes, :
“Forties and earlier, and it’s grown into the warbirds so we’ve got a lot of WWII airplanes,” Mahon said.
There are bombers and fighters and trainers; the most exciting part for many may be the rides.
“We also give airplane rides. Free admission, and no charge for the airplane rides when we are giving them,” Mahon said.
But, not right now. The museum is temporarily closed due to cold weather and the COVID-19 pandemic, but they will reopen soon. Plane maintenance is ongoing.
“At any given time we have forty to forty-five airplanes that are flying and it’s a constant rotation because of maintenance and inspections and engine overhauls,” Mahon said.
So there’s no telling which one will be on the tarmac waiting to give rides when you show up at the museum.
“We’ve got quite the collection. Most museums aren’t like that. You either have the old antiques, or you have warbirds but to find a place that’s like this that has a good a good variety of all of them, it’s very unique,” Mahon said.
And there are even some that were in the wrong place at the wrong time back on December 7, 1941.
“There are four known flyable airplanes that are Pearl Harbor survivors, and we have two of them,” Mahon said.
There is some open space in the larger museum hangar. They’ve been doing some re-arranging to make room for the new edition: A B-17 bomber, and, yes, it also flies.
Mahon tells us the bomber should be flying in in about six weeks after some propeller maintenance.
If you’d like a more detailed look at some of the aircraft just go to kltv.com, click on the big red box and there you will find a link to a video tour of the museum.
