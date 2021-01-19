Tyler man charged for Chapel Hill area fatal shooting

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in the Chapel Hill area that resulted in the death of one victim.
Tuesday at approximately midnight, Smith County Sheriff deputies responded to a shooting call and found two victims at the 3200 block of Jackson Avenue. One man, Argusta Stansell, 48, of Winona, was shot in the chest and the other man, Kendrick Gill, 41, of Tyler, was shot in the leg. Both men were transported to UT Health Tyler. Argusta Stansell died at the hospital. Kendrick Gill was taken to surgery and is currently in critical condition.
Smith County Investigators and the Crime Scene Unit found the shooting suspect, Demarkus Bircher, 21, of Tyler. Investigators responded to the residence where Bircher was believed to be located and were able to take him into custody without incident.
Bircher was arrested for murder, with a bond of $500,000, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, bond of $300,000 and booked into the Smith County Jail.
The body of Argusta Stansell was transported to Forensic Medical in Tyler for an autopsy.
