Tyler man charged for Chapel Hill area fatal shooting

Tuesday at approximately midnight, Smith County Sheriff deputies responded to a shooting call and found two victims at the 3200 block of Jackson Avenue. One man, Argusta Stansell, 48, of Winona, was shot in the chest and the other man, Kendrick Gill, 41, of Tyler, was shot in the leg. Both men were transported to UT Health Tyler. Argusta Stansell died at the hospital. Kendrick Gill was taken to surgery and is currently in critical condition.