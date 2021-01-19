Tuesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live... We’re starting today off soggy and wet in the northern part of East Texas, with rain making its way to Deep East Texas this afternoon. Winds will shift this afternoon to the N/NE depending on your location and when a cold front makes its way to your area. temperatures the next few days will be chillier than they were over the holiday weekend. Expect highs in the 50s, with some in Deep East Texas reaching the 60s at times. By Thursday most of East Texas will be back in the 60s. We will be working with rain in the forecast for at least the next 6-7 days. Showers will be intermittent, despite high rain chances, it will not rain all day. Though it will be a good idea to keep your umbrella or poncho with you this week. Heading into the weekend, rain chances decrease on Saturday and we could see the sun at times. By Saturday night, rain will move back in and we could see an isolated thundershower Sunday and Monday. With all the rain in the forecast, we’re only expecting 2″ to 3″ of rain.