SEC announces softball conference schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU) - The SEC announced the approval of the 24-game conference schedule for each SEC softball team Friday morning. The schedule features four home series and four away series with a built-in bye weekend.
A television schedule and times for each series will be announced at a later date as well as a full 2021 schedule.
The Tigers will start out conference play on the road, heading to Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee March 12-14. They will return home to take on Texas A&M March 19-21 and will follow with a road trip to Florida March 26-28.
The 2021 SEC Softball Tournament is set for May 12-15 at Rhoads Stadium on the campus of the University of Alabama.
