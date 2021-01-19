Man who spent 99 days in the hospital with COVID-19 dies shortly after release

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Family members confirm that a man who spent 99 days in a Shreveport hospital battling COVID-19 has died.
According to a Facebook post made by Terry Roberson’s daughter, he died on the morning of Monday, Jan. 18.
Health officials say Roberson was diagnosed Oct. 1, 2020 and spent a total of 99 days in the hospital, 73 of which were on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine.
After his release, Roberson went to WK Rehabilitation Institute, where he was expected to remain for two to four weeks for therapy, but after one day was returned to the hospital’s ICU.
