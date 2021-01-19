Governor’s roundtable discussion to provide COVID-19 update from Houston Methodist

AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott will hold a roundtable discussion and deliver remarks alongside healthcare professionals on Tuesday, Jan.19, at Houston Methodist Hospital. During the roundtable, the Governor will discuss his legislative priorities for ensuring a healthier future for the state of Texas. Following the roundtable, Governor Abbott will hold a brief press conference and provide an update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
The Governor will be joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs of the University of Texas System John Zerwas, MD, and Houston Methodist President and CEO Marc Boom, MD.
