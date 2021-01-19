Fourth suspect in Jacksonville kidnapping case to now be tried as an adult

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A judge has ruled that the fourth, previously unnamed suspect, in a 2020 kidnapping plot can now be tried as an adult.
Jermaryon Dshun Lane was previously unnamed in the case, however now that he has turned 17, District Judge Chris Davis has ruled that he will be tried as an adult. Lane has since been moved to the Cherokee County jail.
Lane and three other suspects are accused of and were arrested for the offense of aggravated kidnapping pertaining to the disappearance of 18-year-old Tyress Gipson on August 23, 2020. As of this writing, Gipson is still missing.
The other persons arrested include Derrick D. Hicks, 22, Breonna M. Jimenez, 18, and Cameron D. Shead, 28. all of Palestine.
Anyone with information regarding Tyress is urged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department.
Previous stories:
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.