FBI arrests 2 more Texas men in connection with Capitol attack

FBI arrests 2 more Texas men in connection with Capitol attack
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters break into the Capitol in Washington. Far-right media personality Tim Gionet, who calls himself “Baked Alaska,” has been arrested by the FBI for his involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. (Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By Associated Press | January 19, 2021 at 1:05 PM CST - Updated January 19 at 5:30 PM

DALLAS (AP) - The FBI has arrested two more Texas men for alleged crimes related to the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Court records show agents arrested Guy Reffitt on Friday at his home in Wylie, a city about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of downtown Dallas. The FBI says 37-year-old Matthew Carl Mazzocco was arrested without incident in San Antonio on Sunday.

Reffitt is charged with obstruction of justice and unlawful entry. The FBI says Mazzocco is charged with unlawful entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds.

An attorney could not be immediately identified for either man Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.