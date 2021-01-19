East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Clouds and Rain are in the forecast through at least Monday of next week. Now, it won’t rain all the time, but we will have periods of light rain, then heavy rain and even a few isolated thundershowers move into the area on Sunday evening through Monday morning. Rainfall totals are still in the 1″ to 3″ range. Once again, it will not rain all the time, just in waves over the next several days. Best chances, at this time, appear to be late on Wednesday, again on Friday morning. Another wave of heavy rain/thundershowers should be late Sunday and early Monday morning. Temperatures should remain mild for this time of year...nothing too cold, nothing too warm. Please keep those umbrellas handy! Have a great day.