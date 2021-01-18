Tyler woman dies in Smith County crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - At 6:08 p.m. Sunday, troopers responded to a fatal crash on CR 384, approximately 5.5 miles northeast of the city of Tyler in Smith County.
The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2003 Ford Expedition was traveling east on CR 384, when the vehicle ran off the roadway to the north and struck a tree.
The driver of the Ford was identified as Lucia Sanders, 25, of Tyler. Sanders was pronounced at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
