Tyler woman dies in Smith County crash

Tyler woman dies in Smith County crash
(Source: Raycom images)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | January 18, 2021 at 8:43 AM CST - Updated January 18 at 8:44 AM

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - At 6:08 p.m. Sunday, troopers responded to a fatal crash on CR 384, approximately 5.5 miles northeast of the city of Tyler in Smith County. 

The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2003 Ford Expedition was traveling east on CR 384, when the vehicle ran off the roadway to the north and struck a tree.

The driver of the Ford was identified as Lucia Sanders, 25, of Tyler.  Sanders was pronounced at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.