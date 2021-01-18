Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We are off to quite a chilly start this morning as temperatures range from the upper 20s to lower 30s, so be sure to grab that jacket before you head out the door! Thanks to plenty of sunshine and some occasionally breezy southerly winds, temperatures will quickly climb into the middle 60s for highs on this Martin Luther King Jr Day. Clouds will begin to increase this evening and won’t be going anywhere for the rest of the week. Spotty showers move in to the I-20/I-30 corridor after midnight tonight as a cold front begins to slowly push into East Texas. This front will take the entire day to move through our area and will bring a good shot at rain to the majority of East Texas. Our rain chances don’t stop there as a potent upper-level disturbance will continue to feed moisture into East Texas over the next several days and will send multiple rounds of widespread moderate to heavy rainfall to East Texas from Tuesday through Friday of next week. Another, stronger cold front arrives early Friday morning and finally takes the bulk of the rain with it. Skies will remain mostly cloudy but dry for the rest of Friday before spotty showers return on Saturday. Another round of rain moves in next Sunday ahead of yet another strong cold front. Keep the umbrella handy!