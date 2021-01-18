Monday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live... We started today off in the 30s but we’re going to warm up into the 60s by midday. Afternoon highs for the Tyler/Longview area around 63, and 65 for Lufkin/Nac. We’ll see increasing clouds as we go through today, with mostly sunny skies turning to mostly cloudy this evening. Rain begins to move into East Texas late tonight/early Tuesday. Folks in our northern counties like Hunt, Fannin, and Delta could start to see rain between 10pm and midnight. Rain will stick around from Tuesday in Sunday, with some relief on Saturday. With this set up, don’t expect a downpour everyday. There will be periods of heavier rain, and periods of light rain. We’re looking at anywhere from one to two inches of rain possible for most of East Texas. Areas farther to the NW and S will see lower rainfall totals. Highs this week will very as we have several fronts moving through. We’ll see the upper 50s and mid 60s as a general overview, and low temperatures not quite as cold, in the 40s and 50s.