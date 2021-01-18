2 killed in head-on crash in Rusk County

A preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling south on State Loop 571, while the driver of a 2020 Mazda CX-5 was traveling north on the same roadway. The driver of the Chevrolet veered to the left into oncoming traffic, the driver overcorrected to the right and then again back to the left, sending the vehicle into a side skid into the northbound lane where it was struck by the Mazda. The Mazda caught fire after impact.