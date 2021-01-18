East Texan fundraises for people who have lost family due to COVID-19, after losing her dad to the virus

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - COVID-19 has impacted the lives of so many and left families facing financial struggles.
Jordan Sims’ father got COVID-19 and was admitted into a hospital in August. He later died in September and Sims said during that time her family received support from friends and family.
“People were bringing us groceries, flowers, desserts. There were monetary donations, text messages, calls, everything,” Sims said. “I really don’t think we would have made it without all the love and support.”
After going through many of the struggles that loved ones face, Sims said she felt like God was calling her to create shirts and raise money for East Texans impacted by the coronavirus.
“To donate the funds to people that maybe aren’t as blessed as we were, and fortunate,” she said. “So that they wouldn’t have to worry about the finances plus what you’re dealing with because dealing with what you’re going through when they’re in the hospital is enough as it is.”
In the first week Sims said they sold more than 100 shirts, she had to order more last week. The shirts read “Continue” with the ‘i’ being a semicolon.
“Meaning to continue. And that’s really what the shirt means, is to continue. And it doesn’t’ have to be for people just dealing with COVID, this is for any situation,” Sims said.
She chose to create shirts so others could see the message.
“I don’t know, maybe somebody could wear the shirt and see what it has on it and it would be an inspiration for them. Or ask what it is then they might be led to the post to see that there’s more to it than just the t-shirt,” Sims said. “It will get better and to keep going, no matter how hard your situation is right now, that it will turn around.”
To make a donation or purchase a shirt you can contact Sims here.
