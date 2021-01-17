Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office: Grand Saline man sexually abused child under 14

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 40-year-old Grand Saline man Saturday in connection with allegations that he sexually abused a child under the age of 14.
James Ray Hix is still being held in the Van Zandt County jail on continuous sex abuse of a child under 14 and indecency with a child by exposure charges. No bond amounts have been set for his charges yet.
A spokesperson for the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office said that Hix has not been arraigned yet.
According to a post on the VZCSO Facebook page, Sheriff Steve Hendrix and some of his deputies executed a search warrant on a home near Grand Saline at about 10 p.m. Saturday. Hix was arrested at that time.
“I will not tolerate this type of activity in Van Zandt County. Our children and grandchildren will be protected, and we will do everything we can to keep them safe,” Hendrix said in the Facebook post. “I want to thank the Grand Saline Police Dept. and the Pct. 1 constable deputies who assisted us in taking this child predator off the streets.”`
