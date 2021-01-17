Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live... Like yesterday, today turned out to be a gorgeous day. Just think, this time a week ago we were dealing with snow and ice! Tomorrow will be a lot like today, highs in the 60s and mostly sunny skies. We’ll start off with morning lows in the 30s though, so if you’re heading out early you’ll need a warm jacket. The good news is that morning lows won’t be quite as cold after tomorrow! Tuesday and beyond, there’s rain in the forecast. Depending on where you live, anywhere from an inch to two inches of rain is possible. The greatest rainfall amounts look to be along the I-20 corridor with decreasing rainfall to the NW and S of the interstate. High temperatures this week will be in the 60s with morning lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Right now I do have rain in the forecast for next weekend, but its a low chance right now and there’s time for that to go away! If you’ve got tomorrow off, go outside and enjoy it! If not, happy Monday and have a great week!