Law enforcement looking for information in regards to communication tower vandalism

We are counting on assistance from members of the community to keep our infrastructure and our town safe. We are asking members of our community to report to law enforcement anything they saw or heard related to this situation. Regardless of how insignificant you think your information might be, we strongly encourage you to come forward and welcome your information and help. Every lead will be investigated thoroughly. You do have the option to remain anonymous when providing assistance to this investigation. Please help us reach everyone in our community by sharing this message on social media. Future updates regarding this investigation will be posted on the Wichita Falls Police Department Facebook page. Anonymous tips may be submitted to the Dallas FBI (972) 559-5000 or to Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or via www.wfcrime.com.