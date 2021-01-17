Hospitalization rate at 15 percent or above for TSA that includes Smith, Gregg counties 33 days

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the past 33 days, the trauma service area that includes Smith and Gregg Counties have had a COVID-19 hospitalization rate of more than 15 percent of its hospitals’ total capacity.
On Saturday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported a hospitalization rate of 21.04 percent, which is up from the number posted Friday. Yesterday, the hospitalization rate was at 19.88 percent.
TSA Area G hit the seven-day mark on Dec. 21, and as a result, some businesses have been required to scale back to opening at 50-percent of their capacity. Other businesses may be required to close.
The last time that TSA G was below 15-percent was on Dec. 14, when the area’s hospitalization rate was at 14.26 percent.
Counties included in Trauma Service Area G include Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt, and Wood.
Trauma Service Area F, which includes the city of Paris, has been above 15 percent for 17 days straight. On Saturday, TSA F’s hospitalization rate was at 20.69 percent.
Counties included in Trauma Service Area F include Lamar, Delta, Hopkins, Red River, Titus, Morris, Bowie, and Cass.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Sept. 17 that counties could reopen businesses to 75 percent capacity and allow the resumption of elective surgeries. Bars were also allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity. However, counties in Trauma Service Areas with over 15 percent COVID-19 hospitalizations for seven consecutive days would be excluded from that reopening.
To go back to 75 percent capacity, the rate needs to be below 15 percent for seven-straight days.
