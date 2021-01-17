Arbor Day 2021: Trees memorialized in honor of former Tyler leaders

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 2021 Arbor Day event was held today at Woldert Park, just north of downtown Tyler. Volunteers and families planted trees around the park in honor of Arbor Day.
East Texas News spoke with the families of two former Tyler leaders who had trees memorialized for their service to the community.
On a brisk Saturday morning, 56 volunteers helped plant 32 trees for Tyler’s annual Arbor Day event. Of those trees planted, two were memorialized for the late former Smith County Constable Henry Jackson and Tyler Councilman Ed Moore.
“We’re thankful that we get an opportunity to even see this, not a lot of people get this,” said Edward Moore, the son of Ed Moore.
Ed Moore served as Tyler’s District Four Councilman from 2013 to 2019. It was a bittersweet moment for his son and family when they planted a tree outside of their father’s baseball field.
“We appreciate the work that they put in. With these being trees and not really dying, or ever dying, that allows future generations to know that people put the hard work in and make this happen and benefit from what they did.”
Meraland, Henry Jackson’s daughter, said it was an honor to be a part of the service.
“We always have a landmark to come home and visit my dad other than a gravesite … thank you to the city of Tyler; I know that my dad loves you, and his legacy lives forever Meraland said.
Jackson served as a Smith County Precinct One Constable for 18 years. Meraland said her dad used to describe Tyler as “his city.”
“It’s emotional, but it’s also heartwarming to know that he has support from the city of Tyler; he has love from the city of Tyler and that everyone still recognizes him and they’re very supportive of him and his legacy, Meraland said.
Both families said they’re grateful for the community support.
The Arbor Day event was hosted by the Tyler Trees Committee and the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department.
