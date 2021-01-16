Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live... Most of us will remain in the 50s today, but some could see the low 60s farther south. Mostly sunny skies today with wind out of the NW 5-15mph. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with highs still in the upper 50s. By Monday, we’re back in the 60s across East Texas. We’ll stay in the 60s for most of the week, but rain chances are in the forecast Tuesday through Friday morning. Morning lows won’t be so chilly either, after Monday, most mornings we’ll be waking up in the 40s and 50s.