Lufkin Police Department releases names of victims, suspect in stabbing incident at convenience store

From the Lufkin Police Department
LUFKIN, Texas (News Release) - The involved parties in last night’s incident at Lucky’s included the victims, Martha Hageon, 48, and Lufkin Police Officer Gerardo Salinas, 29. The suspect was identified as Hageon’s son, Alejandro Sanabria, 26. All of the involved parties are from Lufkin.
At 10:30 p.m. yesterday, officers, including Officer Salinas, responded to a welfare concern involving Hageon and Sanabria. A short time later, officers located Hageon and Sanabria inside Lucky’s Convenience Store at 1707 N. John Redditt Drive.
When officers entered the store, Sanabria attacked his mother with a large knife, critically injuring her. As officers attempted to stop the attack, Sanabria stabbed Officer Salinas in the side.
Hageon and Officer Salinas were both transported to a local hospital.
Hageon remains in extremely critical condition.
Salinas is still hospitalized and is being monitored for a lung injury.
Sanabria was taken into custody on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a public servant and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond has been set at a collective $6 million dollars.
“We would like to take a moment to thank the bystanders and Lucky’s store clerks for their quick action in coming to the aid of Mrs. Hageon and Officer Salinas,” City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth said. “Add to that list our brothers and sisters at Lufkin Fire Department for their quick response and continued support.”
We would like to ask that the community keep everyone involved in this incident in their thoughts and prayers.