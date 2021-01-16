Brookshire Grocery Company launches online waitlist for people seeking COVID-19 vaccinations

TYLER, Texas (News Release) - Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods pharmacies in Texas are doing everything they can to serve our customers with the allocations of the COVID-19 vaccine from the state. We currently have hundreds of names already on our waiting lists for the vaccine. Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods pharmacies in Texas have received doses of the allocated vaccine for Phase 1A and 1B individuals only at his time. Only individuals who are in these classifications are encouraged to register on our website under COVID-19 Vaccine Information for the vaccine shots at their Brookshire’s or Super 1 Foods pharmacy. Please understand it may take some time before eligible individuals can receive the COVID-19 vaccine pursuant to state mandates. If you have already been added to a waiting list at your pharmacy, you do not need to sign up again. You will be contacted by your pharmacy when we have vaccine in stock for you. Per guidance from the Texas Department of State Health Services, we will ask for a badge or ID to confirm that each vaccine recipient is the targeted group. The general public is not eligible for the vaccine at this time per state guidelines. We will keep our customers and communities updated as this process continues, and we move through the multi-phase rollout that will allow us to offer the vaccine to the general public in the near future. We are proud to support the goal of keeping our communities safe by offering this vaccine according to the phased-mandated groups. Providing this service will help maximize efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19.