Tyler PD finds missing elderly man with help of Project Lifesaver bracelet

From the Tyler Police Department
TYLER, Texas (News Release) - On 1/15/21 at 10:11 a.m., the Tyler Police Department responded to the 300 block of S. Fannin Ave on report of a missing person. Aurelino Ramirez, 81 years of age walked away from that address. He has dementia but also had an Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County Project Lifesaver bracelet on.
Tyler PD officers responding to the call had antennas provided by Project Lifesaver. They were able to track Aurelino’s bracelet. At 10:56 a.m., they picked up a signal at E. Elm St/N Beckham Ave and located him at E. Line St/N Beckham Ave in a bakery at that location.
The cooperation with the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County Project Lifesaver not only assisted in locating Aurelino but also brought it to a quick conclusion.