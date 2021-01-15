Texas African-American Museum to hold outdoor MLK Day celebration

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With many ceremonies and parades canceled or held virtually in honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day, the Texas African-American Museum in Tyler is hosting an outdoor celebration this Monday.
They tell us they plan to social distance and have COVID-19 safety measures in place as folks listen to speakers, singing, and poetry.
They hope to also raise funds to help with upgrades to the building with a drive-through fundraiser.
After the ceremony there will be COVID safety conscience museum tours.
“In groups of five and you must wear your mask. So, in groups of five you will be able to come inside and view the museum.” said Executive Director Gloria Washington.
The event kicks of at 10 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. The Texas African-American Museum is located at 309 W. Martin Luther King Blvd.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.