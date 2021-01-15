Smith County fire marshal releases IDs of 3 child victims in fatal house fire

FROM THE SMITH COUNTY FIRE MARSHAL’S OFFICE
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - On Friday, January 15, 2021, Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks identified the three children who died in a house fire with their mother on Monday.
The children are 5-year-old boy Elyja Anthony Damé Newman; 2-year-old boy Travis Everrette Harris, and 1-year-old girl Saphira Khalessi Rose Harris.
Earlier this week, Brooks identified the mother who died in the fire as Brittany Stewart, 24.
“The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office is committed to getting answers for the family of Ms. Stewart and her children as to what happened in this tragic fire,” Brooks said.
A detailed scene investigation was conducted on Thursday, January 14, 2021.
“At this time the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office is awaiting results from forensic lab testing before releasing its origin and cause of this fatal fire,” Brooks said. “Our hearts go out to the families of Ms. Stewart and her three beautiful children, as well as Mr. Harris.”
Edwin Harris, 31, survived the fire and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He is the father of the two younger children.
At 11:30 a.m. on January 11, the fire was reported in the 18400 block of Devonne Drive, off of U.S. Highway 271, in the Starrville area of Smith County.
A volunteer White Oak firefighter who was in the area stopped to help Harris, who was attempting to put the fire out and rescue family members inside the burning home. A unit from UT Health EMS also arrived and assisted, followed shortly by deputies of the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. The fire grew rapidly and hindered rescue efforts. Harris was transported to a Tyler hospital.
Fire Departments from Winona, Lindale, Red Springs, Jackson Heights, Flint-Gresham, and Gladewater, as well as members of the command staff from Emergency Services District 2 and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the fire, which took firefighters about three hours to extinguish.
Brooks urges everyone to check their smoke detectors to make sure they are working.
“Smoke detectors save lives,” he said. “Especially during this time of year when people use space heaters, wood-burning stoves, and other heating devices to stay warm. We want everyone to have smoke detectors and make sure they are working to stay safe.”