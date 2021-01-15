Scott Ponder leaving Center for LaPryor athletic director position

Center head coach Scott Ponder (Source: KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames | January 15, 2021 at 1:13 PM CST - Updated January 15 at 11:01 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - After two years in Center, Scott Ponder is leaving to take the athletic director and head football coaching job at LaPryor.

Center finished 8-4 in 2020 with the Roughriders making it to the Area Round of the playoffs. In his two years at the school Ponder had an overall record of 14-9.

LaPryor is a 2A school, a hour and a half southwest of San Antonio. The Bulldogs went 3-5 this past year and lost in the first round of the playoffs.

