Scott Ponder leaving Center for LaPryor athletic director position

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - After two years in Center, Scott Ponder is leaving to take the athletic director and head football coaching job at LaPryor.
Center finished 8-4 in 2020 with the Roughriders making it to the Area Round of the playoffs. In his two years at the school Ponder had an overall record of 14-9.
LaPryor is a 2A school, a hour and a half southwest of San Antonio. The Bulldogs went 3-5 this past year and lost in the first round of the playoffs.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.