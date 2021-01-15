Marshall woman killed in head-on collision

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall woman has died following a head-on collision on Elysian Fields Road Thursdy morning.
According to the Marshall police report, Lois Jean Butler, 63, was driving south in the 4900 block of Elysian Fields Road at 6:50 a.m. when she was struck by a northbound car which had crossed into her lane.
Butler died in the crash. Her passenger and the driver of the other vehicle suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Charges are pending.
